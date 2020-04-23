Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,760 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Amcor by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $8.37. 695,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,631,080. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.41%.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson purchased 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.