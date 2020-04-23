Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Holdings Lessened by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. Amdocs accounts for approximately 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Amdocs worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3,402.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. TheStreet cut shares of Amdocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

