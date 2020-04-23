Ameren Corp Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ameren in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEE. TheStreet cut Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.38. 958,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ameren by 17.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ameren by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ameren by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

