America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,050 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 650% compared to the average daily volume of 140 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,980,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,903,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,448,000 after buying an additional 2,178,362 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,503,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $632,061,000 after buying an additional 1,768,838 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter valued at $16,806,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,361,000 after buying an additional 991,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMX opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $18.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.