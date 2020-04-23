American Campus Communities Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,154 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,493% compared to the typical volume of 134 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,733 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,412,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,542,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,668,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,458,000 after acquiring an additional 441,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after acquiring an additional 302,671 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,982. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

