American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $84.05. 393,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,087. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average is $92.39. American Electric Power has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

