American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) is PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s 9th Largest Position

PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 150.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for approximately 5.3% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 960,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 185,868 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 50,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,604,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,512. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

