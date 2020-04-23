American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.92.

American Tower stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $250.60. 825,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,290. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $260.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.