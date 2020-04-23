Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Americas Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 4th quarter worth $101,000.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

