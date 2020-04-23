Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amerisafe in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Amerisafe’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.39 million.

AMSF has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of Amerisafe stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,158. Amerisafe has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $80.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,428,000 after buying an additional 87,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amerisafe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Amerisafe by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 339,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter.

In other Amerisafe news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $73,913.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

