AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $87.26. 1,036,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,025 shares of company stock worth $5,733,958. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,397,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 858,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after purchasing an additional 463,487 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,986,000 after purchasing an additional 453,621 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,425,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 749,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 344,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.