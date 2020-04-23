AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,967,000 after buying an additional 1,158,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,888 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AMETEK by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,349,000 after purchasing an additional 822,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in AMETEK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,725,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,575,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,644,000 after purchasing an additional 165,723 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.73. The company had a trading volume of 175,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.27.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

