Amino Network Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Amino Network has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $588,075.95 and approximately $41,735.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amino Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and MXC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Amino Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00052245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.92 or 0.04432383 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00065386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00037148 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013181 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008381 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

AMIO is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,207,861 tokens. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amino Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amino Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.