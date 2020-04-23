AmonD (AMON) Reaches One Day Volume of $40,476.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, AmonD has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One AmonD token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and CPDAX. AmonD has a market cap of $648,927.87 and $40,476.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.75 or 0.02608069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00215215 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00051441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,068,560 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc.

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Hanbitco, OKEx Korea and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

