Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE:APH traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.98. 2,900,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,227. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $97.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.