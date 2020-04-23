Analysts Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Amdocs also posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Amdocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of DOX traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.69. 640,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,996. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.90. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Amdocs by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,455,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,438,000 after acquiring an additional 132,607 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,733,000 after acquiring an additional 55,375 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Amdocs by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,258,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,657,000 after acquiring an additional 478,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Amdocs by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

