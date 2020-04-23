Analysts Anticipate Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is $0.04. Devon Energy posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 147.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

DVN traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,416,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809,390. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

