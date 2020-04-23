Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will post $12.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.38 million to $12.97 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $12.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $51.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.54 million to $53.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $57.62 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $60.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLAD shares. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

In related news, President Robert L. Marcotte acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Insiders have purchased 11,763 shares of company stock worth $106,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2,403.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

GLAD opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $191.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

