Analysts Anticipate GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.00 Million

Analysts predict that GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report sales of $119.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings. GoPro reported sales of $242.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $744.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.50 million to $951.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $872.00 million, with estimates ranging from $711.35 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.94 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRO. TheStreet upgraded GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoPro from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.45.

GoPro stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $443.03 million, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. GoPro has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Lurie bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,311.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

