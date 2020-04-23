Analysts Anticipate Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) will announce $400.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $357.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $423.87 million. Groupon posted sales of $578.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $957.51 million to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $898.22 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Groupon had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Groupon from $2.80 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Groupon from $2.90 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Groupon from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Groupon from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

In other Groupon news, Director Theodore Leonsis purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,629,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bass purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 391,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,118.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Groupon by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Groupon by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 608,804 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,489 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Groupon by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,383 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Groupon by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,665 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Groupon has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $532.67 million, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

