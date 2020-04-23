Analysts Anticipate Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will announce sales of $235.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.00 million and the highest is $288.82 million. Gulfport Energy reported sales of $320.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full year sales of $872.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $801.00 million to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $710.76 million, with estimates ranging from $459.56 million to $915.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $281.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.83 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 116.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPOR shares. Piper Sandler lowered Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors lowered Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 126,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 158,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 871,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPOR opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

