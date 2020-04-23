Analysts Anticipate Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Retail Properties of America posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 16.0% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.68. 2,560,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,454. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.26 million, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.33. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

