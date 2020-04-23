Analysts Anticipate Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Retail Properties of America posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 16.0% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.68. 2,560,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,454. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.26 million, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.33. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

See Also: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply