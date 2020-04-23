Analysts Anticipate Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Will Post Earnings of -$3.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) will report ($3.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Watford’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is ($7.74). Watford reported earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 257.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Watford will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Watford.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.17%.

WTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Watford from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Watford currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

In other news, Director Nicolas Papadopoulo acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jon D. Levy acquired 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $51,079.60. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,650.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $333,269. 16.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Watford during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Watford by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Watford during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watford by 667.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watford by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.10 million and a PE ratio of 6.82. Watford has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

