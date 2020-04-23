Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 23rd (AAON, ATAX, CME, FIZZ, FRPH, FWRD, HUBG, JAZZ, MAT, MLI)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 23rd:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get AAON Inc alerts:

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mueller Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of copper tube and fittings; brass and copper alloy rod, bar and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum and copper impact extrusions; plastic fittings and valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; and fabricated tubular products. Mueller’s operations are located throughout the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, and China. Mueller’s business is importantly linked to the construction of new homes; the improvement and reconditioning of existing homes and structures; and the commercial construction market which includes, office buildings, factories, hotels, hospitals, etc. “

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a technology-enabled consumer products company which uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. The company operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It owned and operated brand includes hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. The company sells products in home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

NicOx (OTCMKTS:NICXF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. By leveraging their proprietary expertise in nitric oxide (NO) donation and other technologies, they are developing an extensive portfolio of novel product candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma. Their portfolio includes three programs in development including NCX 470 for intraocular pressure lowering, based on their proprietary NO-donating research platform and NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of the well-established molecule fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Their research activities are focused on novel future generation NO-donors including NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors and NO-donating soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators (in partnership with Ironwood). “

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NMC Health plc is an integrated private healthcare network operator primarily in the United Arab Emirates. The company also provides fertility treatments principally in European and Middle Eastern. NMC Health plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.