Analysts Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.55 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 200,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 211,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 51,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.70. 378,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,718. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $527.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply