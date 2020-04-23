Analysts Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.55 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 200,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 211,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 51,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.70. 378,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,718. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $527.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

