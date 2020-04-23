Analysts Expect Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Post -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($2.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a negative net margin of 4,258.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 117,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.