Analysts Expect Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.40). Synlogic posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 33.22% and a negative net margin of 2,310.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYBX opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.03. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

