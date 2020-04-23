Analysts Expect Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is ($0.13). Teck Resources reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 37,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $13,603,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.37. 3,951,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,678,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Earnings History and Estimates for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

