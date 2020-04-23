Analysts Offer Predictions for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.45). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.26) EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 1,623.79%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASND. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Shares of ASND traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $130.19. 1,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,907. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 12.74. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $145.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

