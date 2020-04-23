Analysts Offer Predictions for Philip Morris International Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Philip Morris International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

NYSE:PM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.05. 227,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,588,977. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,216,000 after purchasing an additional 793,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,153,000 after purchasing an additional 879,917 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,636,000 after purchasing an additional 722,472 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

