Analysts Offer Predictions for Trip.com Group Limited’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trip.com Group in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCOM. ValuEngine raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

TCOM traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $23.92. 1,356,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,180,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,085,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,024,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.