Analysts Offer Predictions for Voya Financial Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) – Investment analysts at DOWLING & PARTN issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst H. Lee expects that the asset manager will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Voya Financial by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

