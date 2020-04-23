Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ares Capital (ARCC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) recently:

4/16/2020 – Ares Capital was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/14/2020 – Ares Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ares Capital have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. The company's investment income growth is expected to continue, driven by regulatory changes and rise in demand for customized financing. Moreover, rise in investment commitments will likely continue to support revenues. Further, given a solid liquidity position, the company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployments. However, continuously rising expenses (mainly resulting from its expansion strategy) are expected to hurt the bottom line in the near term to some extent. The company's higher debt levels make us apprehensive and might hamper financials.”

4/13/2020 – Ares Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Ares Capital was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2020 – Ares Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2020 – Ares Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $20.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2020 – Ares Capital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Ares Capital was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2020 – Ares Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – Ares Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – Ares Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $20.50 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Ares Capital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Ares Capital was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/10/2020 – Ares Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Ares Capital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/29/2020 – Ares Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $11.16 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 100.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

