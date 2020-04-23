Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

4/8/2020 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2020 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cenovus Energy has operations in the prospective oil sands development in Alberta, wherein it has been employing a specialized technique for drilling and pumping out crude. Notably, from 2020 to 2024, the company expects to see compound annual production growth of 2% to 3%. Additional developments like Narrows Lake and Telephone Lake will further boost its output. Disciplined capital investment and production growth will grow its funds flows. Over the past years, Cenovus Energy managed to lower significant debt burden. However, through 2019, operating margin from the refining & marketing business has dropped significantly. Importantly, Cenovus will avoid making new projects sanctions owing to low oil price environment. As the commodity prices are now in the bearish territory, the company's bottom line will be under tremendous pressure.”

4/2/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

3/31/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $2.70. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $16.50 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $5.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. 940,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,644,178. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

