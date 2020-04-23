Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for OneSavings Bank (OSB)

OneSavings Bank (LON: OSB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/16/2020 – OneSavings Bank had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/3/2020 – OneSavings Bank was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2020 – OneSavings Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/2/2020 – OneSavings Bank had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/24/2020 – OneSavings Bank was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 211 ($2.78) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 470 ($6.18).

3/20/2020 – OneSavings Bank had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 530 ($6.97).

3/19/2020 – OneSavings Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/19/2020 – OneSavings Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/17/2020 – OneSavings Bank had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 205.60 ($2.70) on Thursday. OneSavings Bank PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 127.71 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 461 ($6.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $913.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 251.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 363.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from OneSavings Bank’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. OneSavings Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

In other news, insider Jason Elphick sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.24), for a total value of £14,582.88 ($19,182.95). Also, insider Andy Golding sold 73,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.26), for a total value of £127,013.40 ($167,078.93).

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

