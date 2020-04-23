Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for United Rentals (URI)

United Rentals (NYSE: URI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/13/2020 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/3/2020 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $165.00.

3/26/2020 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – United Rentals had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $200.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – United Rentals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – United Rentals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $160.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – United Rentals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

URI stock opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 88,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

