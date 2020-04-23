Analysts Set Expectations for ProAssurance Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($1.47). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $249.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

ProAssurance stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.51. 78,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,026.01 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.09%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

