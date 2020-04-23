Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 23rd (AKBTY, ARESF, ARW, AVT, CEMI, CHEK, CHFS, CLFD, CLLS, CLUB)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 23rd:

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. health club company is the largest in the Northeastern United States. TSI owns and operates the Sports Clubs Network of clubs, which includes New York Sports Clubs, Boston Sports Clubs, Washington Sports Clubs and Philadelphia Sports Clubs. There are also three locations in Switzerland: the Forum and the Joggeli Fitness Clubs in Basel and the Luxor Club in Zurich. All Sports Clubs locations offer a multitude of options for everyone, including a wide range of group exercise and fitness programs. Select facilities also offer racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities. All Clubs are fully equipped with tons of strength training equipment, cardiovascular machines and other exercise equipment. Additional services such as personal training, massage, steam room and sauna, Sports Clubs for Kids and fitness assessments are also available. “

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $21.00 to $9.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

