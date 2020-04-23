Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Olin (OLN)

Olin (NYSE: OLN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/17/2020 – Olin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Olin was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2020 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Olin was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

3/26/2020 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Olin is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.88. 1,463,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,384. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Olin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Olin by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

