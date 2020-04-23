Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Royal Gold (RGLD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD):

4/23/2020 – Royal Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $110.00 to $122.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Royal Gold was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Royal Gold was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Royal Gold had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $148.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Royal Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $124.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Royal Gold was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – Royal Gold was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Royal Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $110.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Royal Gold was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $129.00.

3/13/2020 – Royal Gold was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Royal Gold had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $124.00 to $129.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Royal Gold was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of RGLD traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.98. The stock had a trading volume of 822,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $2,903,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Royal Gold by 20,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

