Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK):

4/22/2020 – Verisk Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $181.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Verisk Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $176.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Verisk Analytics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verisk’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The outperformance partly reflects better-than-expected revenue performance in the last four quarters. The company's top line continues to grow organically. The company's expertise in providing predictive data analytics and decision support solutions provides it an edge over competitors. Further, it has been continuously acquiring and investing in companies globally to expand its data and analytics capabilities across industries. The company has been rewarding its shareholders through dividend payment and share repurchases. On the flip side, increase in depreciation and amortization expense and a higher effective tax rate have been weighing on the stock’s bottom line performance. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

4/9/2020 – Verisk Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Verisk Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $151.00 to $138.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Verisk Analytics is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Verisk Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $195.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Verisk Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $176.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,849. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $171.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total value of $4,434,412.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,778.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $585,440.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,168.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,074 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,319. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $217,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,935,000 after purchasing an additional 740,053 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,595,000 after purchasing an additional 538,812 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,896,000 after acquiring an additional 334,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,894,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

