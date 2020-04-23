Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Youdao (DAO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Youdao (NYSE: DAO):

4/22/2020 – Youdao was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

4/21/2020 – Youdao was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

4/16/2020 – Youdao was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

4/16/2020 – Youdao had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Securities. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Youdao was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

3/17/2020 – Youdao was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

3/12/2020 – Youdao is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Youdao was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of NYSE:DAO traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 65,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,421. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -2.33. Youdao has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.96 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth approximately $10,850,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,577,000. 1.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

