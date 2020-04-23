Anderson Fisher LLC Sells 3,795 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Anderson Fisher LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.8% of Anderson Fisher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,144,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,566,000 after purchasing an additional 489,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,343,608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,584,000 after purchasing an additional 123,774 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.42.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,981,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,534. The company has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

