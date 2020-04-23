Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Anglo American (LON:AAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,230 ($29.33). Societe Generale’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anglo American to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oddo Securities cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,046.25 ($26.92).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of LON AAL traded up GBX 47.80 ($0.63) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,407 ($18.51). 3,322,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,394.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,852.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.10. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a one year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20.

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,351 ($17.77) per share, with a total value of £22,777.86 ($29,962.98). Also, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total transaction of £233,160 ($306,708.76).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.