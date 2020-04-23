Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AAUKF. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. Anglo American has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $29.51.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

