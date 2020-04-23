Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, ABCC, Bittrex and Bithumb. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $1.46 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.35 or 0.04446296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00065671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037371 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008597 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, CoinExchange, Bilaxy, Coinall, Sistemkoin, Binance DEX, Upbit, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Bithumb, ABCC, Coinone, Bitinka, KuCoin, BitMax, Huobi Korea, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.