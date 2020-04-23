Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 760 ($10.00) price target on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Antofagasta to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 819.64 ($10.78).

Shares of Antofagasta stock traded up GBX 25.40 ($0.33) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 779 ($10.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 728.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 847.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 575 ($7.56) and a one year high of GBX 993.80 ($13.07).

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

