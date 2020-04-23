Apex (CPX) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Apex token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Apex has traded up 16% against the US dollar. Apex has a total market cap of $804,509.10 and $22,606.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00034528 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011758 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

