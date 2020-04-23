Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

APOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson acquired 25,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $471,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 114,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 219,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $46.70. The company has a market cap of $482.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.49 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.46%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

