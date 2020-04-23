Apple (AAPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Apple to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Apple has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Apple to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $275.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,206.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.17.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.14.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.